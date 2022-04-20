Nicolas Cage unveils why he turned down roles in ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’

Nicolas Cage unveils why he turned down roles in ‘The Matrix’ & ‘Lord of the Rings’

Nicolas Cage talked about turning down major roles in two film franchises, The Matrix and the Lord of the Rings, to be with his family.

In an interview with People Magazine, the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor said that he could not go out of the country for three years to shoot movies because he needed to spend time with his son Weston.

The 58-year-old star told the outlet, "First and foremost... there's no version of Nic Cage in reality that doesn't want to spend time with his children.”

"There's no version of Nic Cage that didn't put family first over career,” he added. “I turned down Lord of the Rings and I turned down Matrix because I didn't want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that's a fact."

The actor concluded, "So there is a huge disparity between that Nick Cage in Massive Talent and the Nic Cage sitting in front of you right now.

Cage is a father to two sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16. The actor and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting a baby later this year.