Prince Harry not sure to attend Queen's jubilee over 'security fears'

Prince Harry placed has doubt over whether he would attend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth' Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London in June amid the ongoing security row with the UK's Home Office.

The Duke of Sussex - in his latest interview on the US television - responded to a question about his presence at Queen's Platinum Jubilee, saying: 'I don't know yet. There's lots of things with security issues and everything else. This is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her.'

Meghan Markle's hubby went on to say: 'Home for me now is, you know, for the time being, it's in the States. And it feels that way as well.'



Prince Harry also refused to say he misses his father Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William, but insists he remains the Queen's closest confidante.



Kotb asked Harry: 'Your family at home. Do you miss them?' He replied: 'Yes. I think especially over the last two years, for most people, have they not missed their family? The ability to even get home and see them? Of course. That's -- you know, that's a huge part of it.'

She then pushed him on William and Charles, saying: 'But do you miss your brother, your dad?

Harry refused to say anything further, instead talking about the Invictus Games, saying: 'Look I mean, for me at the moment, I'm here focused on these guys and these families and giving everything that I can, 120 per cent to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime.'