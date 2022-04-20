Dolly Parton says she loves to cook food for goddaughter Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton revealed she loves to cook food for people she works with but especially for her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

In an interview with Insider, the actor – singer said she has not cooked for the When I Look at You singer in a while as she’s become a little pickier now.

The Circle of Love singer said, "Miley and I both love Southern food, like mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and a big ol' hunk of cornbread — making cornbread muffins or a big pan of it with the squares.”

The 76-year-old godmother added that she especially loved making meatloaf for the singer and that Cyrus made a great one too.

"Miley's trying to watch what she eats now — she's gone through a lot of phases of being vegetarian or being vegan or whatever," Parton shared.

"But in the earlier days, or when her defences are down, we still eat that good ol' food like meatloaf."

"I haven't cooked for Miley in a long time because she's a little more picky now than I am," Parton further added with a laugh.

"I can't eat it as often, but I've still never been on a diet that I didn't break by wanting to eat something like potato salad or meatloaf or some fried chicken — any of that good stuff that you love to cook in the South," she concluded.