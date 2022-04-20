Prince Harry mocked for 'protecting' Queen after all he has given is 'heartbreak'

Prince Harry is being thrashed for his latest remarks on Queen's safety.

Daily Mirror's associate editor, Kevin Maguire accuses the Duke of Sussex of advertising himself in his 'very interesting' interview with Hoda Kotb.

Mr Maguire said: "Protect her from Prince Andrew, yes. I would say straight off.

"But does he mean his father, does he mean his brother - is that who he means?"

He said: "Because he's [Harry] got a book coming out and that is going to cause huge problems for Granny if he's having a go at other members of the Royal Family.

"He decided to make his life in the states, his fortune, lives with his wife and children, that's great.

"Yet, somehow, he wants to appear also the protector. There's no way he can protect her now"

All Harry has done in the past years has 'caused heartache,' notes Mr Maguire.

The brutal remarks come after Harry told host Hoda Kotb of latest meeting in Windsor castle: "Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her … She's on great form," Harry added, "It was really nice to catch up to her."

"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he continued, "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States."