Queen Elizabeth to spend birthday at late Prince Philip’s residence

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth wants to be “as close as possible” to her late husband Prince Philip as she celebrates her 96th birthday this week, and so, will be travelling to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, reported The Mirror.



According to the outlet, the monarch is expected to be joined by other royal family members at Sandringham this week to celebrate her birthday on Thursday, April 21.

A source close to the Queen revealed: “The Queen decided very recently that on her birthday she wanted to be as close as possible to her late husband and in an environment that was very close to both of their hearts.”

She will reportedly stay at Wood Farm, the place where the Duke of Edinburgh lived after retiring from his royal duties in 2017.

“Sandringham holds so many special memories for the Queen and Prince Philip as well as the rest of the royal family,” the insider added.

The same source further said: “It’s certainly a positive step that Her Majesty is feeling well enough and rested to enjoy her upcoming mini-break which she thoroughly deserves to celebrate her birthday.”

Queen Elizabeth has missed quite a few important royal engagements in recent months, with the Royal Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday service being the latest.

She was last seen in public on March 29 at Prince Philip’s memorial service.