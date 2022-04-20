Prince Harry wants Queen to be 'protected', surrounded by 'right people'

Prince Harry will seemingly not let grandmother Queen 'protection' be compromised.



Speaking to Hoda Kotb on Today, the Duke of Sussex expressed his excitement after secret meeting with the monarch in Windsor Castle.

"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her … She's on great form," Harry added, "It was really nice to catch up to her."

"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he continued, "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States."

Harry and wife Meghan Markle left UK in 2020 after quitting as working members of the royal family. Later in 2021, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview that she was racially regarded by the Firm during her time with the royals.

Speaking to BBC during the Invictus Games over the weekend, Harry shared the 95-year-old's excitement for the event.

"She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them," the Duke of Sussex said. "So, it was great to see her. I'm sure she would love to be here if she could."