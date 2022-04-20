Prince Harry says baby Lilibet is 'keeping up with her brother' with THIS milestone

Prince Harry is a 'proud' father of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

Speaking to PEOPLE for an exclusive interview, the Duke of Sussex touched upon a major milestone crossed by eight-month-old Lili.

"Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!" Prince Harry continues: "Proud papa, here."

Harry then touched upon his ambitious plans to bring Archie to the Invictus Games when they grow up.

"We can't wait!" — and he's already introduced the competition to his son.

"I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it," Harry says.

"I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too," he continued. "Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it's so unfiltered and honest."

Earlier at the Invictus Games opening ceremony last week at The Hague, Harry talked about 3-year-old Archie's career aspirations.

"When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts," Harry said with a laugh, adding, "if you're laughing, then you've seen that."

"But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today," he continued.