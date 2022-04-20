Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner want Pete to 'sign contract' before wedding proposal

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner will only welcome Pete Davidson into the Kardashian family if he can prove he is 'an asset' to the clan.
As per a source, the Saturday Night Live star is eager to propose to his 41-year-old girlfriend after whirlwind romance. However, because of the high-profile Kardashian family status, the comedian might have to sign an agreement with Kim's mother Kris Jenner.
A source told Heat Magazine: "Pete wants to propose, but he'll have to sign a contract. The way Kris sees it, Kim needs a partner who can work with the family and fit with their long-term goals.
"She wants Pete to agree to commit to the brand for the foreseeable future and give her total control over any decisions around marriage and children.
"She knows Pete will make a great son-in-law while being an asset to the Kardashian franchise, so she's already making arrangements for a proposal by early summer- possibly sooner. Kim's totally on board".
Kim and Pete started dating in October, eight months after the diva filed for divorce from Kanye West. It is also reported that the couple is now planning to have a baby together.
