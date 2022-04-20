Prince Harry, Meghan Markle handed ‘ominous warning’: ‘It’ll blow up in their face’

Royal experts slap Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s book release with an ominous warning.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Robert Jobson, in his latest interview with GB News.

He began by saying, "Of course, he had to meet his father first with Camilla and that was a very short meeting from what I understand and their relationship has been particularly strained.”

“I think there's a sense of him being let down on both sides and we've got this book coming out which is pretty much in the sort of blow a lot of things out the water as well.”

“So although these are baby steps in terms of a reconciliation or approachment between Meghan, Harry, and the Royals. I can see it all blowing up in their face again, with this book.”

“Clearly the relationship with his father is not particularly great at the moment and I don't know how long Harry can carry on being this court jester either, you know, he can make a laugh.”

“Well, I don't think she's been laughing too much about what happened in the last couple of years. Particularly the thanksgiving service and she's been through a lot the Queen and Harry and Megan have contributed to that.”

“It's not just the Andrew saga things. I don't know he can't just waltz in and say I made her laugh and waltz out again with your Netflix crew and think all is great.”