Prince Harry issued dire warning after Queen’s royal balcony invitation: ‘Don’t dare throw it back’

Experts warn Prince Harry against ‘throwing’ Queen Elizabeth’s ‘gracious’ invitation back ‘at her face’.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator Sarah Vine, in a new piece for the MailOnline.

There, she wrote, “One thing is clear: despite everything, the Queen remains remarkably well-disposed towards her grandson and his wife.”

“Given the level of provocation over the past two years, not to mention Harry's intention to publish a 'tell-all' memoir in the autumn, she would be forgiven for revoking his passport and banning them from ever darkening her door again.”

“But the Queen always tries to bring everyone together, even at a cost to her own reputation.”

“Her decision to allow Prince Andrew to accompany her down the aisle at her husband's memorial was not universally well received.”

“Yet it sent a strong signal about how much she still loves her son despite his troubles, and how little she cares for public opinion in regard to the things that really matter to her — such as family.”

“Such generosity of spirit can be mistaken for weakness or naivety. It is not. On the contrary, it takes strength and wisdom to see the bigger picture and behave magnanimously.”

In light of this, Ms Vine concluded by adding, “The olive branch has been extended; it would be nice if, for once, Harry and Meghan did not throw it back in her face.”