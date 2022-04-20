Prince Harry risks upsetting bosses with memoir shift: ‘Won't be very happy’

Experts voice concerns over Prince Harry’s rumoured decision to change up the contents of his memoir, since being welcomed onto the royal balcony by Queen Elizabeth.
This warning has been referenced in a chat by military historian Christopher Joll.
He told The Daily Telegraph, “He has promised a kiss and tell memoir which Penguin Random House paid him a multimillion-pound advance for.”
“Well if he's reconciled with the Royal Family to the point that he's able to appear on the balcony with them, surely he will have toned down the contents of his memoirs.”
“If he tones down the contents of his memoirs, Random House won't be very happy about that,” he warned before concluding.
"You can't be a commercial celebrity and a royal at the same time."
The Duke of Sussex remained mum on question about Prince William and Prince Charles