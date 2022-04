Johnny Depp breaks silence behind ‘true motives’ for Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp finally takes to the stand and answers a few burning questions running around the minds of global fans.

Depp addressed his intentions during his court appearance and according to Fox he was heard saying, “My goal is the truth. One day you're Cinderella and then in zero point six seconds you're Quasimodo. I didn't deserve that and neither did my children.”

He also added, “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life. It never had to go in this direction. I cant say I'm embarrassed because I know I'm doing the right thing.”

“I have a responsibility to clear my name. For me to come up here and stand before you -or sit before you all - and spill the truth is quite exposing.”

“I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16, so they were in high school.”

“I thought it was diabolical that my children would have to go to school and have their friends or people in the school approach them with the infamous People magazine cover with Ms. Heard with a dark bruise on their face...and then it kept multiplying, it kept getting bigger and bigger.”