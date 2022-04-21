Katy Perry admits it’s all about 'hustle' and 'grind' to make it big in music industry: Read on

Katy Perry reflected on elimination experience and offered nuggets of wisdom to the American Idol contestants, who could not make it to Top 14 on Monday’s episode.



In a recent interview with the People, Perry, who is currently co-judging with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on American Idol Season 20, expressed her dismay over elimination and how harder to see them go.

“It is a competition at the end of the day but it’s harder to see the contestants go out of the show mainly because we are so much invested in these kids and they become a part of our family,” the hit-maker stated.

The singer-songwriter described that since the show has entered in its 20th season, the stakes are much higher this year.

“Everyone is talented at this time,” she continued, saying, “They have come so far and then hearing a no is the hardest part for the contestants.”

Speaking of which, Perry offered a piece of advice for the Season 20 contestants, who have been turned away from the show at this point.



“I do hope that the contestants that do hear a no, understand it's not a NO on life. It’s just one person who wins this. This is really such a launching pad,” the Roar singer asserted.

The Unconditionally crooner firmly believed that all the contestants are capable of reaching success sooner or later if they just keep swinging.

“It's really about the hustle and the grind. If you are truly talented, and you keep swinging, working hard and being that hustler, eventually, you will hit it,” concluded Perry.