Prince Harry says US is home ‘for the time being’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has opened up about life in California with wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet after stepping down as senior royal.



In a new interview with Hoda Kotb, Prince Harry revealed a rare insight his new life in California, saying he ‘feels more at home living in the US’.

The Duke told Kotb, "Home for me now is, for the time being, it's the States. And it really feels that way as well."

"We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled in Montecito, California with their children Archie and Lilibet.

They have purchased a lavish mansion for £11 million there after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.