Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle’s £38,000 wardrobe for Invictus Games

Former Good Morning Britain presenter and senior journalist Piers Morgan has reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s call for ‘quality’ after £38,000 attire of the Duchess of Sussex for Invictus Games was unveiled.
Meghan Markle spent three days in The Hague with Prince Harry and her wardrobe for the event reportedly cost a staggering £10,000 per day.
She squeezed in seven trendy looks whilst gracing the Invictus Games, as well as displaying new jewellery including a £12,800 Cartier necklace and £911 collection of pinky rings.
Sharing a Daily Mail article that detailed Meghan Markle’s various looks, Piers Morgan mocked the Duchess.
He shared the news article titled, “Meghan's £10,000-a-day wardrobe! Duchess wore £38,000 worth of new clothes during her three-day Invictus Games trip.”
Piers Morgan captioned the post “Equality!!!!” referring to Prince Harry’s remarks 'better, more equal place' for Archie and Lilibet.
Meghan Markle splashes a staggering £38,000 on her clothes for a charity trip
