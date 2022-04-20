Prince Harry took money for talking about his meeting with the Queen?

Prince Harry's upcoming interview has sparked speculations about whether he took money for speaking about his recent meeting his grandmother.

Harry sat down with TV presenter Hoda Kotb for an interview. The Duke of Sussex talked about the Invictus Games, his surprise visit with the Queen, and life with his wife Meghan Markle.

The interview was scheduled to be aired on NBC Nightly News on Tuesday.

Commenting on the TV's announcement royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Is Harry being paid for the interview on NBC about visiting the Queen and living with Meghan?"

It was not immediately known whether Prince Harry got aid for the interview.