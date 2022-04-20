 
close
Wednesday April 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner's party

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner's party

By Web Desk
April 20, 2022
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenners party

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were among the handful of people who attended Kendall Henner's 818 Tequila party on  Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the model and reality TV show star posted multiple pictures of the party.

Kendall, 26, hosted the party for her brand with Zack Bia (who also served as DJ), John Terzian and other friends.

Check out the pictures below: