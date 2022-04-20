Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber attend Kendall Jenner's party

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were among the handful of people who attended Kendall Henner's 818 Tequila party on Friday.
Taking to Instagram, the model and reality TV show star posted multiple pictures of the party.
Kendall, 26, hosted the party for her brand with Zack Bia (who also served as DJ), John Terzian and other friends.
Check out the pictures below:
