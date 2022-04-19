Kerry Katona reveals her crush on Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson, explains why she fancies serial dater

Kerry Katona has admitted that Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson is her latest celebrity crush.



Kerry, in her latest column, reveals her crush on the 28-year-old comedian and explains why she fancies the serial dater.

She penned: "I love the Kardashians, so I’m over the moon that a new series, The Kardashians, is on our screens. I just need to work out how I can watch it! I’m a massive fan of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, too."



"I really like Kim and Pete Davidson together. I do actually fancy him a bit. He’s funny, isn’t he? And humour is a massive factor for me." Kerry Katona confesses she has a crush on Pete Davidson.



"He also has that bad boy look about him and he’s unique. I definitely fancy him more than Kanye, that’s for sure.



They’re brilliant because it takes you away from your life. "By focusing on celebrity highs and lows, you experience true escapism. I’m dying to see it!"

