Max George and Stacey Giggs prove to be inseparable

Max George and Stacey Giggs have proved that they are inseparable as the couple has decided to give the romance another go.



The 33-year-old singer - who once formed part of boyband The Wanted - and former WAG Stacey, 38, reportedly went their separate ways earlier this year.



However, it would appear they have since got back together and are determined to give things another go.

Max shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of their pet pooch Albert.

He tagged Stacey in the snap, so people knew they were boyfriend and girlfriend once again.

It comes after sources revealed earlier this month that the couple decided to give their romance another chance.

One told The Sun: "Max and Stacey had a real rough patch and in the heat of the moment they called it a day.

"It was a very upsetting time for both of them. But now things have calmed down, they both felt they wanted to patch things up.

"They are back together and working through their issues."