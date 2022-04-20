Diana Kruger lashes out at paps for invading daughter’s privacy

Diana Kruger lashes out on paps for invading daughter’s privacy

Diana Kruger has recently described the trauma she endured while protecting her three-year-old daughter’s privacy, out in the public eye.



In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 45-year-old opened up about the complications she faced in raising her daughter, because of her celebrity status.

Kruger is a protective mother and hence, she has not shared the details about her child including her name and exact birth date as well.

Mainly due to the fact that the actress does not want her daughter’s life to be scrutinised by paparazzi at such a tender age.

“I [expletive] hate it and it's driving me nuts,” the Troy actress told the outlet while speaking about the paps of New York who keep on stalking every inch of her personal life.





Sharing her frustration, Kruger narrated that when she is with her kid and any pap tried to click picture, she becomes that crazy lady “who yells across the street”.

“I have almost hit a few of them,” she acknowledged.

The National Treasure star also added that everything changed once she embraced motherhood, which is why, she understands her mother even better now.





“I can see how she tried and did her best, you know. All the things that you reproach your parents for when you grow up, they fall away because you understand finally what it takes,” the actress explained.

Kruger shares her daughter with her fiancé Norman Reedus and the couple ensures to keep their daughter away from the glitzy world.