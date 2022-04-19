Cristiano Ronaldo heartbreaking message for deceased son goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez lost their baby boy this week.

Cristiano and longtime partner Georgina announced the sad news on their Instagram handle Monday: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The lovebirds were elated to welcome twins to their brood as they announced the happy news in October, admitting that they are excited to meet the babies.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you." They used baby and heart emojis and a blessed hashtag.en