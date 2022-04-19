Brooklyn Beckham poses for infectious PDA with 'wifey' Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is living his honeymoon period to the fullest!

The couple, who is usually big on PDA-filled photos, lived up to their reputation with a loved-up snap of themselves sharing a french fry together.

Brooklyn, who officially changed his name to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in honour of his wife, turned to Instagram to share the affectionate moments with his fans.

"My wifey," he captioned the photo with a red heart emoticon.

A source close to the couple earlier revealed why the budding chef decided to take his billionaire wife's name.

“Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola – it’s a huge sign of his commitment to her, and his love for her,” a source told The Sun.