Brooklyn Beckham poses for infectious PDA with 'wifey' Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is living his honeymoon period to the fullest!
The couple, who is usually big on PDA-filled photos, lived up to their reputation with a loved-up snap of themselves sharing a french fry together.
Brooklyn, who officially changed his name to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in honour of his wife, turned to Instagram to share the affectionate moments with his fans.
"My wifey," he captioned the photo with a red heart emoticon.
A source close to the couple earlier revealed why the budding chef decided to take his billionaire wife's name.
“Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola – it’s a huge sign of his commitment to her, and his love for her,” a source told The Sun.
Also on the auction block, but expected to fetch much lower bids is a set of bondage gear worn by Depeche Mode´s...
Camilla Parker struggled to adjust in to the royal family
Disha Patani shared a cute snap of herself and dog
Malaika Arora suffered minor injuries after her car accident on 2nd April 2022
Taylor Swift inspires experts to name a millipede speci after her
Actor R Madhavan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s wish for son Vedaant on winning gold at Danish Open