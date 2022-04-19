Malaika Arora is back on set for work after her car accident

Malaika Arora resumed her work after she met with a car accident earlier this April.

Taking to Instagram, the actor - model shared a picture of her heels on her story as she stepped out to fulfill her duties.

She captioned the photo, “Feels good to be back on set.”

The 48-year-old actor suffered minor injuries on her forehead when Malaika’s car was involved in a three-car pile up.

Following the accident, Malaika was grateful for people who helped her during her tough time.

In the heart-warming thankyou note, she wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.”

“Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff,” she continued.

Malaika added, “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it."





Malaika was last seen accompanied with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor when they attended wedding bash of newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.