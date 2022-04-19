Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get invited to Queen's balcony for Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly make a comeback on Queen's balcony for Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to appear at family events, including the traditional balcony appearance upcoming summer, when they officially land on the UK grounds again.

The couple will however not be invited to any official events, owing to their non-working royal status. Events like these also include Trooping the Colour, the Telegraph reports.

"The moment on the balcony, for the traditional flypast on June 2, is expected to be a poignant one for the Queen as it will most likely mark the last time they will all appear together during her reign," reports Daily Mail.