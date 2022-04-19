Gwyneth Paltrow kids ‘shocked’ with risque photo of stepfather on her phone

Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids ‘shocked’ to see mother’s phone wallpaper featuring stepfather’s shirtless photo

Gwyneth Paltrow was recently amused to see her kids’ reaction to a shirtless photo of their stepfather on her mobile’s wallpaper.



According to an article published in People, the Iron Man actress wrote in her newsletter that her kids Apple 17, and Moses 16, who she shares with ex Chris Martin, did not feel comfortable of seeing their stepfather Brad Falchuk’s shirtless photo on their mother’s phone’s lock screen.

Hence, they immediately swapped it with their own selfie.

“My lock screen was a picture of Brad without his shirt on. And my kids were so traumatised that they picked up the phone and took this selfie,” shared the 49-year-old in her newsletter.

Daily Mail

Earlier, the Great Expectations star admitted on her Instagram story that she is not the “coolest mom in her teenagers’ eyes”.

However, this does not let her stop showing her affection to kids for her 7.9 million followers on social media.

Last week, the actress celebrated her son’s birthday and penned a heartfelt post on her IG.

“You are deeply special to all who know you. I am so lucky to be your mama. I'm savoring every minute as you grow and change into this amazing man. What a true blessing to have you, your wisdom, your kindness, and your beautiful singing voice ringing through our halls. You mean the world to me, my boy,” the caption read.





