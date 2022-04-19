Kim Kardashian slammed for promoting her brand in Kourtney Kardashian's birthday post

Kim Kardashian’s heartfelt birthday tribute to Kourtney Kardashian on her 43rd birthday is being criticised by fans who accuse the 41-year-old reality TV star of making the occasion all about her.

Kim dropped a series of photos of the Kardashian sisters in navy-blue swimsuits as she gushed over her older sister in a birthday note.

“Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands.

"They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!"

However, fans slammed Kim for promoting SKIMS in an attempt to steal Kourtney's thunder, reported The Sun on April 19.

“Kim made it about her," said one fan while another agreed the birthday post appeared as a "Skims Swim ad."

“The distance between them in the picture and the caption is obvious. The photo looks like a SKIMS ad no a birthday endearing post to an older sister,” another expressed.