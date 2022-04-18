Cristiano Ronaldo shares Georgina Rodriguez's heartbreak as one of their twin babies dies

Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has announced one of his twin babies has died shortly after his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth.

The-37-year-old football legend told the world about his and Georgina Rodriguez's heartbreak after their newborn son tragically passed away.



Spanish model Georgina and Cristiano announced they were having twins in October last year.

Taking to Instagram on Monday the footballer shared his and wife's pain, saying their newborn daughter is "giving us the strength to live."



Ronaldo tragically wrote on social media: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

