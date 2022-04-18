Kourtney Kardashian turns 43: Kim Kardashian shares special birthday tribute to her sister

Kim Kardashian has given fans perfect treat on her older sister Kourtney Kardashian's 43rd birthday by sharing eye-popping photos in matching blue swimsuits.

Travis Barker's sweetheart Kourtney Kardashian turned 43-years-old on Monday and her family was happy to take to Instagram to wish her well.



Pete Davidson's ladylove, 41, was the first to hit her keyboard early in the morning as she posted images of the two in royal blue swimwear while in the ocean.

In her caption, Kanye West's ex wrote that her older sister has taught her so much in life: 'Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you!'

'Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands,' added the siren who is starring with her family in the Hulu show The Kardashians this year.



And Kim ended with: 'They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday!'

'Happiness looks so good on you,' remarked Kim as she ended with, 'I love you so much!!!'

Kim Kardashian also shared several flashback photos with Kourtney from when they were younger, partying in Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.



Kourtney Kardashian has seemed to be in dreamed place since she started dating Travis Barker; when she was with baby daddy Scott Disick she was often in a sour mood due to his serial infidelity and partying.