Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy date at the beach after celebrating Easter: Pics

Priyanka Chopra had a romantic date with husband Nick Jonas at the beach after the couple celebrated Easter together.
Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star dropped some snaps from the beach while she enjoyed her date with beau.
The 39-year-old actor captioned the photos, “What dreams are made of…”
The couple held hands as they walked on the beach. In the pictures, the actor also showed the beautiful pebbles she collected.
One of the images featured the shadow of the lovebirds as they spent precious time with each other.
Earlier, Priyanka gave a glimpse inside her Easter celebrations with the This Is Heaven singer. They clicked pictures under an arch with giant bunny ears.
In the pictures, the 39-year-old new mother looked ravishing in a yellow outfit with her stylish shades. She completed her look with some jewellery and white heels.
On the other hand, the singer wore a multi coloured t-shirt paired with denims and black sunglasses.
