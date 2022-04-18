Kourtney Kardashian continues Easter festivities with 'hangover smoothie'

Model and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian shared a peek into the lavish Easter festivities she celebrated with her glam family over the weekend.

The Poosh founder continued the holiday celebrations on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram handle she shared a picture of the first thing she was having on Easter day.

The Kardashians alum, 42, who dropped a number of adorable snaps from her family brunch, shared a photo of a brownish drink topped with multi-colored flowers.

In the caption, she wrote, 'HANGOVER SMOOTHIE.'

Meanwhile, almost the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew attended the family brunch with their children at their momager Kris Jenner's house to celebrate the spring holiday.

Besides Kris and Kourtney, Khloé and Kim also posted some fun-filled snaps from their happy day. They also gave fans a glimpse into the lovely decorations on their respective accounts.

Kourtney also posted similar snaps to her sisters including pictures of the giant eggs as nameplates. Including an egg that read 'Travis' for her beau Travis Barker.