Rita Ora signs £5million deal to become the face of THIS brand

Rita Ora has reportedly joined hands with one of the most well-known high fashion brands for a whopping amount of £5million.

The 31-year-old singer has wowed the fashion boss of Prada who “think Rita is the perfect fit to keep their brand edgy,” reported The Sun.

“She’s a global superstar and straddles the worlds of music, film and TV,” an insider spilt to the outlet while adding, “Rita’s look is iconic and she always garners.”

Rita Ora wows Prada with her edgy style

Ora turned head at Met Gala in New York last year when she oozed charm in her crystal-covered outfit by the famed Italian label.

The Poison singer was reported to have doubled her fortune to £20.4million earlier this year.

The singer has £8million in businesses, Ora Live and Ora Multi-Services, and £12million in the property.