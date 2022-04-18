Prince Harry, Meghan Markle protected by Barack Obama’s guard

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enlisted the help of a special security guard who has earlier served former US president Barack Obama, The Sun reported.

Harry and Meghan reportedly have five bodyguards to protect them during their week-long trip to the Netherlands for the sporting event, and have been provided ‘VVIP’ status protection from the Dutch government.

Part of this team of security guards is ex-Secret Service agent Christopher Sanchez.

Sanchez is reported to have served both Obama and another former US president, George W Bush, for a total of five years.

Before becoming a part of the Secret Service, Sanchez had spent 21 years in national security and now works at two high-profile US firms.

The Sun added that it is unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan are paying for Sanchez’s services and whether he was recommended to them by the Obamas.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were denied the permission to have their guards carry firearms and so, their security personnel appeared unarmed.

The publication also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan were “being guarded by a high-level multi-agency protection programme” for their trip.



