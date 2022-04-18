Prince Harry’s timeless advice for son Archie revealed

Prince Harry has some great advice for his son Archie, which he shared with the Invictus Games members

Talking to the Invictus team members on stage at the opening ceremony, Harry first shared his son’s aspirations, saying: “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot – a helicopter pilot obviously.”

The Duke of Sussex then revealed his own words of wisdom that he regularly shares with Archie.

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today,” he said.

Prince Harry went on to laud all the athletes involved with the Invictus Games, saying that they have “overcome immense challenges,” and that “together you are healing and teaching the world as you go.”