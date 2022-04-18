Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas exude couple goals as they celebrate Easter

Priyanka Chopra treated her fans with an insight into her Easter celebrations as she shared some sun kissed pictures with husband Nick Jonas.

Taking to Instagram, The Matrix Resurrections star dropped some photographs from her Easter date.

The actor captioned the photos, “Happy Easter from us.”

In the pictures, the 39-year-old new mother looked ravishing in a yellow outfit with her stylish shades. She completed her look with some jewellery and white heels.

On the other hand, the This Is Heaven singer wore a multi coloured t-shirt paired with denims and black sunglasses.

In the first two pictures, the couple posed together with giant bunny ears. The next one features a close up shot of Priyanka. She also posted a solo image of her beau.



The duo celebrated Eastern for the first time after becoming parents. They welcomed a baby in January 2022 via surrogacy, whose name is yet to be announced.