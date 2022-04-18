Prince Harry wants to make ‘world a better place’ for Archie, Lilibet

File Footage

Prince Harry wants to work tirelessly towards making the world a better place for his kids, Archie and Lilibet, reported The Daily Mail.



The Duke of Sussex’s comments came during a talk with a ‘Kindercorrespondent’ (a child reporter) during the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

When asked what his one wish for his children would be, Prince Harry responded: “To grow up in a better world… a safer world, a more equal world. I will never, ever rest until I have tried to make the world a better place for them.”

He went on to add: “Because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now.”

“I don't think that we should be bringing children into the world unless we're going to make that commitment to make it better for them. We cannot steal your future,” Harry concluded.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games this week.