Prince Harry’s Invictus Games ‘fodder’ to ‘reignite pocket of support’

Prince Harry under fire for allegedly using the Invictus Games as ‘nothing more than fodder’ to ‘reignite a pocket of support’.



This allegation has been delivered by sources close to Page Six and admitted, “They need a win,” after all.

However, “They are never going to get a win with some people in England, probably the majority.”



Regardless, “Their appearance at the Invictus Games may reignite the pocket of support they have among a certain young demographic in the UK.”

In the introductory speech for the event, Prince Harry praised the “boundless humility, the compassion and the friendship” of those present at the Invictus Games and admitted, “To be role models, or the role models that each of you are, takes strength and it takes courage.”

He even spoke of his son Archie during the speech and admitted, “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts.”

“If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen that. But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”