Prince Harry says will never rest until he has tried to make the world a better place for his children

Prince Harry gave an exclusive interview to two youth reporters for the Netherlands-based De Kindercorrespondent



The Duke of Sussex said he will never ever rest until he has tried to make the world a better place for his children.

De Kindercorrespondent is a new digital outlet focused on making the voices of young people heard.

When reporters Sophia and Jay asked Harry what is his wish for Archie and Lilibet, the Duke said, “To grow up in a better world. . . a safer world, a more equal world. . . I will never, ever rest until I have tried to make the world a better place for them.”



