Prince Harry says will never rest until he has tried to make the world a better place for his children

Prince Harry gave an exclusive interview to two youth reporters for the Netherlands-based De Kindercorrespondent
The Duke of Sussex said he will never ever rest until he has tried to make the world a better place for his children.
De Kindercorrespondent is a new digital outlet focused on making the voices of young people heard.
When reporters Sophia and Jay asked Harry what is his wish for Archie and Lilibet, the Duke said, “To grow up in a better world. . . a safer world, a more equal world. . . I will never, ever rest until I have tried to make the world a better place for them.”
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are yet to reveal the gender and name of their expected seventh child
Harry and Megan almost looked on the verge of tears at one moment
Billie Eilish made histiry with recent performance at Coachella 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone hit the Coachella Music Festival on Saturday
Lizzo hosted April 16 episode of 'Saturday Night Live'
Kris Jenner dished on impact of online hate on reality TV stars