Kim Kardashian sets major Easter celebration goals in latest snaps

Supermodel and reality TV star Kim Kardashian hosted a lavish Easter festival brunch with extravagant decorations over the weekend.

The beautiful décor included floral arrangements and a wide range of holiday-themed desserts for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The SKIMS founder, 41, gave fans a stunning tour of her Easter 2022 banquet. She dropped a bunch of new photos and videos on her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring the beautiful flower arrangements ahead of the family brunch.

The lavish setup for the main dinner table featured Easter egg plates with bunny clasps keeping napkins folded together on top of them. The arrangement was filled with veggies, fruits, breads, crackers, and cheeses of all kinds.

Various Easter bunny cookies of different colors, a giant bunny cake, a massive Easter egg cake, and cupcakes – with eggs, peeps and bunny ears as decorations were also served at the main table.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new reality show The Kardashians, which premiered this week, is currently streaming on Hulu.