Queen Elizabeth ‘urged’ Charles to speed up Diana divorce: Report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly urged son Prince Charles to end his marriage to Princess Diana in a swift manner and regarded the people’s princess as a ‘threat to the monarchy’.



In a 1995 report published in UK newspaper The Spokesman Review, royal analysts claimed that the Queen had sent letters to both Prince Charles and Diana, urging them to end their marriage at a time when they had already been separated for three years.

The report also said that the Queen and then-Prime Minister John Major had “grown increasingly alarmed by the scope and nature of Princess Diana’s challenge to the royal status quo.”

“The whole official establishment has rallied around the throne. The enemy is Diana,” Felicia Smythson, a writer on royal matters had said.

She also claimed that the Queen’s intervention to end Charles and Diana’s marriage was to ‘lessen’ Diana’s influence.

“They think an ex-princess of Wales will lose importance and attract less public interest, but they could be wrong,” Smythson had said.