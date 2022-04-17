Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘toying’ with Queen’s emotions: Insider

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘toying with the emotions’ of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles with their secret trip to Windsor this week, a royal insider has claimed.



Appearing on Good Morning Britain, royal biographer Angela Levin said: “I think the queen and Prince Charles have missed them hugely, and therefore Harry and Meghan could wrap them around their little fingers and use them for commercial use as they have done before.”

Levin also noted that Harry and Meghan’s visit might have been planned after they were blasted for missing Prince Philip’s memorial.

“Their efforts to reach out likely have something to do with not turning up at Prince Philip’s memorial service and finding out from that what the reaction to that was — it was very bad — and they can’t afford to lose that publicity,” Levin remarked.

The comments come just a day after Prince Harry and Meghan paid a secret visit to the Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor while on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games.

The meeting marked the first time that the couple had returned to the UK together since stepping away as senior royals and moving to the US in 2020.

It was also the first time that Harry and Meghan had had a proper meeting with the monarch and Charles since their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which they seemed to accuse the royal family of making racist remarks towards their son Archie.