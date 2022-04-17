Meghan Markle calms Prince Harry down amid emotional takeover: Watch

Meghan Markle soothes emotional husband Prince Harry with a sweet gesture before Invictus Games opening ceremony.
When Prince Harry appeared solemn with a bowed head on the front streets during the warm-up events, Meghan was spotted affectionately holding his hands to provide comfort.
The footage of the moment was published by the US Invictus team outside the US embassy in The Hague.
For the day, Meghan slipped into an all-white ensemble, looking like a boss lady walking side to side with her husband.
Meghan Markle comforted her emotional husband Prince Harry in a warm gesture before Invictus Games opening ceremony.
When Prince Harry appeared solemn with a bowed head on the front streets during the warm-up events, Meghan was spotted affectionately holding his hands to provide comfort.
The footage of the moment was published by the US Invictus team outside the US embassy in The Hague.
For the day, Meghan slipped into an all-white ensemble, looking like a boss lady walking side to side with her husband.
Ghislaine Maxwell brother reveals Queen has been disappointed by the sex scandal
Britney Spears is daunted by the idea od welcoming another child
Ellen DeGeneres comes under fire for bullying Kim Kardashian to the point she storms of the stage screaming
"Today, millions of people find themselves displaced, wearied by their journey from troubled places, wounded by the...
The instigator responsible for starting cheating rumours between A$AP Rocky and Rihanna finally speaks out
L’Imperatrice formed in Paris in 2012 -- has finally made their way to the Coachella stage as part of a tour...