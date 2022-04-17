Meghan Markle calms Prince Harry down amid emotional takeover: Watch

Meghan Markle soothes emotional husband Prince Harry with a sweet gesture before Invictus Games opening ceremony.

When Prince Harry appeared solemn with a bowed head on the front streets during the warm-up events, Meghan was spotted affectionately holding his hands to provide comfort.

The footage of the moment was published by the US Invictus team outside the US embassy in The Hague.

For the day, Meghan slipped into an all-white ensemble, looking like a boss lady walking side to side with her husband.

