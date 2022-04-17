Prince Harry appears 'stunned' as Meghan Markle 'knocks him sideways' emotionally

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle displayed love and bond Saturday night at the Invictus Games opening ceremony.

The wife, who went first, admitted that she has never loved and respected the Duke of Sussex more than she does on the day. Harry afterwards is seen visibly floored by the emotional words and is on the brink of tears as he plants a gentle kiss on Meghan's lips.

While the gesture garnered praise around the world, body language expert brand is 'groundbreaking' in the royal family.

She told the Mirror: "As Meghan and Harry do the hand-over of the mic they also perform a kiss that would have been a given in the political world but which is ground breaking in royal terms. It is affectionate but swift, with both smiling proudly as they perform it.

"The problem for Harry is that it appears to knock him sideways emotionally. Watching his wife exit from the stage he stands in overwhelmed-looking silence for 30 seconds as the crowd carries on their applause.

"The stunned silence is mutually beneficial as crowds only stop clapping when the mic is raised to the mouth and Harry appears too close to tears to do that for the length of the 30 seconds.

"This is an unusually emotional display from Harry who has been seen striding out onto global stages with all the cheeky confidence of an MC at a rock conference. Instead, he turns his reddened face to the side, wiping the side of his nose with his knuckles in what looks like a partial cut-off to shield his facial expression.

"His eyes have the saddest expression as his tongue pokes out from the corner of his mouth and he looks down to suggest tearfulness.

"Harry rubs his own hand as though trying to spur himself on but his attempt at a smile involves a lip-clamp with, again, tearful-looking eyes. He rocks from one foot to the other in a self-comfort ritual before throwing a double thumbs-up gesture to suggest that, contrary to the rest of his body language, he is actually ok.

"This is dramatic and emotional stuff and his behaviour prompts the question: why the tearful emotions?

"Harry has done these events for years but without these signals of overwhelming emotion. Was it the hiatus caused by the pandemic or was it Meghan’s powerful intro that included words like ‘I could not love and respect him more’? Was it the meeting with his father and grandmother en-route to the games or was it the ‘perfect storm’ of all these circumstances?"