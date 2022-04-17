Prince Harry, Meghan Markle PDA leaves fans spellbound: 'They’re so beautiful'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won hearts with their smooch at the Invictus Games ceremony.
The Duke of Sussex leaned on to plan a kiss for his Duchess after Meghan praised and showered love on the husband in her opening speech.
The incredible PDA left fans spellbound, dubbing the ex-royal couple 'beautiful' and 'so in love.'
"OK, I'm bawling my eyes out! The love Meghan has for her husband Prince Harry, & him for her... Not sure my heart can take it!" wrote one on Twitter.
"You can actually hear the love & emotion in her voice. Simply amazing; this couple were created for each other," an emotional admirer claimed.
"I’m not crying. I swear I’m not crying," a third wrote.
"Lovely heartfelt introduction. I've always felt that she rescued him. I'm happy for them," added another.
One chimed in: "And the prince kisses the princess."
"Harry and Meghan sharing a sweet kiss before Harry’s speech. They’re so beautiful, I love them so much."
Another said: "They are so sweet together… true love."
Harry and Meghan are currently attending Invictus Games in the Netherlands.
