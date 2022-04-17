Prince Harry, Meghan Markle met Queen for the sake of Netflix: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Queen Elizabeth II this week came with financial gains, predicts expert.

Royal commentator Charles Rae believes that the Sussex latest documentary about Invictus Games could have a bonus scene with the Queen in it.

Speaking on Talk Radio, he said: "The Netflix film crew will most certainly favourably capture Harry and Meghan.

"It will look as if they are still members of the Royal family when they are private citizens.

"That will be the whole aim to show people they are still considered very important people," he concluded.

However, royal expert Ingrid Seward thinks the visit came on good faith, considering it an "olive branch".

She told the Sun: "It is a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch.

"After everything that has gone on it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor.

"Also Maundy Thursday is a very special day for the Queen as it is about forgiveness.

"She is not one to hold grudges and I think she would have happily welcomed them with open arms."