Prince Harry becoming ‘great headache’ for Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Harry has caused a stir among experts who have accused him of becoming one of Queen Elizabeth’s primary sources of stress and headaches.



This claim has been made by royal expert Jennie Bond, during her interview with BBC Breakfast hosts Charlie Stayt and Rachel Burden.

She was quoted saying, “Harry is almost too sensitive for his own good but he's a very loving young man.”

“He loves his grandmother, she played such a big part in his upbringing, he lost his mother when he was 12-years-old and the Queen stepped in, in a big way.”

She also added, “I think it came out of a sense of true love to see his Granny who is 96 this coming week and who is ailing and a little weak now.”

Before concluding she added, “I'm sure it is a matter of great heartache that she hasn't met Lilibet and Charles as well. I personally don't see why they couldn't have brought them this time, why they couldn't have brought them a few days earlier.”