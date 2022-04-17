Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bring memories of their early romance at Invictus Games opening

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry repeated history at Invictus Games as they attended the opening ceremony in The Hague.
The royal couple looked more loved up than ever, with Meghan declaring: “I could not love him more.”
As the Prince joined Meghan onstage, he thanked his “love” for the introduction, before the two shared a kiss at the packed-out stadium attended by more than 500 competitors from 20 nations and their families.
Five years ago, in 2017, Meghan and Harry attended the Invictus Games together in Toronto as the pair went public with their romance.
They had also shared a sneaky kiss after going public and watched the closing ceremony together.
It was their first public appearance which made headlines across the world.
