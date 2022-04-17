Prince Harry hails Ukraine team’s ‘bravery’ at Invictus Games opening

Prince Harry on Saturday praised the courage of the Ukraine team at an opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in The Netherlands, where the Ukrainian competitors also received a standing ovation.
"Your bravery and choosing to come and of being here tonight cannot be overstated," the Duke of Sussex told the audience at the ceremony in the Dutch city of The Hague.
"Glory to Ukraine," his wife Meghan added in Ukrainian, addressing the team who had travelled to the games despite the invasion of their country ordered by Moscow on February 24.
Harry said the team had told him of their wish to attend "despite all odds... not simply to show your strength, but to tell your truth. The truth of what is happening in your country.
"You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in The Netherlands on Friday, making their first joint public appearance in Europe since quitting royal life and moving to North America more than two years ago.
Harry, who served with the British army in Afghanistan, founded the Invictus Games for disabled military veterans.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot during pandemic
Joe Alwyn says he doesn't want to be 'private' about his relationship with Taylor Swift
Courteney Cox says daughter Coco Arquette gets ‘embarrassed’ by some of her social media posts
Simon Cowell said,’ I won’t eat sugar, dairy, or gluten again’
Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has been quiet on social media since he split from supermodel Gigi Hadid
Jana Kramer posts a slew of photos and videos from the set of Lifetime’s movie