Kim Kardashian's 'entire family' supports her amid divorce with Kanye West

Kris Jenner recently revealed that the entire family is standing beside Kim Kardashian who is currently going through divorce from her third husband Kanye West.

During her conversation with Stellar Magazine, the momager shared, “When any one of us is going through something big in our lives, it's really important for us to understand they're not always going to have a lot of other people who are going to understand the situation.”

“So we try to be there for her and pay attention to what's going on. We all spend a lot of our time together,” the 66-year-old reality TV star said.

Jenner also lauded the Skims mogul for being an amazing parent to her kid despite the ups and downs in her life.

“I know she feels, and she knows, that she has the support of her entire family, right? I think she's just doing the best she can to make sure the co-parenting stuff goes well. She's an amazing mom,” Jenner added.