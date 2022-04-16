Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom hold Iftar event to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

British professional boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom recently held The Great Iftar event at Grosvenor Hotel, London to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.
Khan arrived at the event, held by the boxer’s charity the Amir Khan Foundation, looking handsome in a black suit, featuring a matching tie and a white shirt.
Makhdoom, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a silver sequin gown, featuring a cut-out batwing design.
The two-time world boxing champion shared photos from the event on his Instagram Story, sharing glimpses of a lavish event held in a large ballroom.
The Ramadan event served a multi-course meal for Iftar to star-studded guests such as David Haye were also spotted at the event.
Moreover, two-time heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury also made a generous donation – a signed photograph and his boxing gloves to the foundation.
