Kim Kardashian leaves fans swooning over her latest pictures

Kim Kardashian looked nothing short of a vision in the latest photos she shared with fans.
Kardashians star, 41, left little to the imagination as she modeled her favorite SKIMS piece Thursday on her Instagram Story — the sheer sculpt catsuit from the brand's power mesh collection.
"This completely snatches. I can't even begin to tell you. This is probably my favorite, favorite SKIMS piece. It's like a full snatch in a bodysuit," Kardashian raved in the video.
She showed off her signature Kardashian curves in the clip, complementing the number with a pair of black stiletto boots before layering on a Balenciaga faux fur jacket and a pair of sunglasses.
"If you feel like the sheerness, you can totally wear it with a coat over, because you definitely don't want to wear it this sheer," Kardashian added, noting the piece is good for "some sexy time or a cute date night."
Her new model moment comes a month after SKIMS introduced swimwear to its product line, which famously originated as shapewear.
